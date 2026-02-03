'Hanuman Inspires Hard Work, Not Hate': Uttarakhand Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar After FIR Against Him In Kotdwar 'Baba Shop' Row | VIDEO

X/@ANI

Gym trainer Deepak Kumar, who went viral for defending a Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, has spoken out after an FIR was registered in the case. Rejecting allegations against him, Deepak said he does not follow any political party and stressed that Hanuman symbolises discipline and hard work, not hatred.

In an interview with ANI, Deepak said he was unfairly targeted despite not initiating the confrontation. He asserted that neither he nor his friends support any political party and said their beliefs were ideological, not political. Emphasising his gym’s ethos, he added that Hanuman is revered as an ideal symbol of discipline and hard work by members.

The Viral Video & Allegations

The incident occurred at a shop named ‘Baba School Dress and Matching Centre’, run by the family of Shoaib Ahmed. In the video, a group of men are seen questioning Ahmed’s elderly father, Wakeel Ahmed, over the use of the word ‘Baba’ in the shop’s name, claiming it should not be used by Muslims. Deepak intervened, objecting to what he described as harassment, after which the argument allegedly took on communal overtones.

Threat Calls & Police Intimation

In a subsequent livestream, Deepak claimed that individuals linked to the initial confrontation posted Instagram messages calling Bajrang Dal members to gather in Kotdwar and “teach him a lesson.” He said he alerted the local administration in advance, warning of possible violence and holding authorities accountable for his safety.

FIRs Filed: What The Police Say

As per police records, three FIRs were registered on the evening of January 31, 2026.

One FIR was filed on the complaint of shopkeeper Ahmed Wakeel against two named and several unnamed persons, invoking charges of trespass, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and causing hurt.

Another FIR was registered against unnamed members of right-wing groups for allegedly blocking a national highway to protest Deepak Kumar’s intervention, citing breach of peace.

Political Reactions

The incident also drew political reactions. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha described Deepak as a “hero of India” for standing up for constitutional values and humanity. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and Sangh Parivar were undermining the Constitution, calling Deepak “a living symbol of ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ in a marketplace of hate.”

Current Status

As of now, investigations into all FIRs are ongoing. Police maintain that law and order is under control in the area, while the case continues to fuel wider debates around religious identity, free expression and constitutional rights.