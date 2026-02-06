14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested By Dentist In Mumbai's Kandivali; Investigation Underway

FPJ (Representational Image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl has accused a dentist of molestation during a dental appointment in Kandivali West. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against the doctor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident was reported at a private clinic in the Patel Nagar area of Kandivali.



According to a report by News18 Marathi, the minor had gone to the clinic with her mother for dental treatment.

Girl Raises Alarm After Alleged Misconduct

As per the complaint, the girl’s mother briefly stepped out of the clinic after receiving a phone call while the treatment was underway. During that short interval, the dentist, identified as Ravi Singh, allegedly behaved inappropriately with the minor.



The frightened girl reportedly raised an alarm, following which her mother rushed back inside the clinic. The minor then narrated the incident to her following which the family immediately approached the nearest police station and lodged a formal complaint against the dentist.

Accused Shuts Clinic, Goes Absconding

Police said that after the complaint was filed, the accused shut his clinic and went missing.



An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and police teams have been formed to trace the accused. Officials said efforts are underway to locate him and assured that he would be arrested soon. The investigation into the case is currently in progress.

A Recurring Pattern of Misconduct in Kandivli

Kandivli has unfortunately become the backdrop for a series of alarming child safety violations marking a disturbing trend in the locality.

In June last year, the Samta Nagar police apprehended a 59-year-old security guard stationed at a residential building after he was accused of molesting two girls, both only five years old.

Similarly, in July 2024, another case surfaced involving an 11-year-old student. The seventh-grader was allegedly sexually assaulted by her own teacher within her school environment. Following a formal complaint lodged by her parents and the victim's subsequent testimony, the authorities registered a case under POCSO Act.

These back-to-back occurrences have raised serious concerns regarding the safety of minors in both residential and educational settings across the suburb.

