 Mumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar

Mumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar

Mumbai's Kurar Police arrested Mahesh Ramesh Pawar (45) for allegedly drugging soft drinks, sexually assaulting minor girls, recording obscene videos and blackmailing victims by threatening to make them viral. Police say he targeted 8–10 girls, including a differently-abled victim. Kurar Police arrested him within six hours; the case has been transferred to Vakola Police for further probe.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has shaken the city, a habitual offender allegedly drugged soft drinks and sexually assaulted minor girls, recorded obscene videos of the crime, and later blackmailed the victims by threatening to make the videos viral. Police investigations have revealed that the accused has victimised 8 to 10 girls so far.

About The Case

In a shocking incident that has brought shame to humanity, a serial offender was found drugging minor girls by mixing sedative pills in cold drinks, sexually assaulting them, and then threatening to make their objectionable videos viral. The accused is suspected to have targeted 8 to 10 minor girls so far. In this sensational case, the Kurar Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within six hours of the complaint being registered.

Read Also
Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...
article-image

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahesh Ramesh Pawar (45). He was nabbed from Virar by the Kurar Police detection team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Tawde. In swift action, the Kurar Police arrested the accused within six hours of the complaint being registered.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar
Mumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar
'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology
'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video Controversy, Sreeleela Requests Fans Not To Abuse Technology
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial Traffic & Bots' To Be The Reason
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial Traffic & Bots' To Be The Reason
Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-31 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-31 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

According to police officials, the accused would lure minor girls under the pretext of offering them soft drinks, in which he allegedly mixed intoxicating pills. Once the victims became unconscious, he sexually assaulted them and recorded videos of the act. The accused later used these videos to repeatedly blackmail and sexually exploit the victims.

Read Also
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat...
article-image

During the investigation based on a complaint registered on December 13 at Kurar Police Station, it also emerged that the accused had shared a rape video in a WhatsApp group meant for persons with disabilities. Police stated that the victim in this particular case is also reportedly differently-abled. Further investigation revealed that the accused had committed similar offences within the jurisdiction of Vakola Police Station as well.

Considering the seriousness of the offence and jurisdictional aspects, Kurar Police have handed over the accused to Vakola Police for further investigation. Vakola Police are currently conducting an in-depth probe and are also trying to trace other possible victims.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat...

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat...

BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To...

BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To...

Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open...

Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open...

Maharashtra: Police File Case Against Latur Cafe Owner Over Rape Of Minor Dalit girl

Maharashtra: Police File Case Against Latur Cafe Owner Over Rape Of Minor Dalit girl

Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...

Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...