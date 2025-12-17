Mumbai Crime: 10 Minor Girls Drugged With Sedative-Laced Cold Drinks, Raped & Videographed; Accused Arrested From Virar |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has shaken the city, a habitual offender allegedly drugged soft drinks and sexually assaulted minor girls, recorded obscene videos of the crime, and later blackmailed the victims by threatening to make the videos viral. Police investigations have revealed that the accused has victimised 8 to 10 girls so far.

In a shocking incident that has brought shame to humanity, a serial offender was found drugging minor girls by mixing sedative pills in cold drinks, sexually assaulting them, and then threatening to make their objectionable videos viral. The accused is suspected to have targeted 8 to 10 minor girls so far. In this sensational case, the Kurar Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within six hours of the complaint being registered.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahesh Ramesh Pawar (45). He was nabbed from Virar by the Kurar Police detection team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Tawde. In swift action, the Kurar Police arrested the accused within six hours of the complaint being registered.

According to police officials, the accused would lure minor girls under the pretext of offering them soft drinks, in which he allegedly mixed intoxicating pills. Once the victims became unconscious, he sexually assaulted them and recorded videos of the act. The accused later used these videos to repeatedly blackmail and sexually exploit the victims.

During the investigation based on a complaint registered on December 13 at Kurar Police Station, it also emerged that the accused had shared a rape video in a WhatsApp group meant for persons with disabilities. Police stated that the victim in this particular case is also reportedly differently-abled. Further investigation revealed that the accused had committed similar offences within the jurisdiction of Vakola Police Station as well.

Considering the seriousness of the offence and jurisdictional aspects, Kurar Police have handed over the accused to Vakola Police for further investigation. Vakola Police are currently conducting an in-depth probe and are also trying to trace other possible victims.

