 Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case

The Bombay High Court will hear on Friday an appeal by Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate challenging his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. Kokate has sought a stay on his conviction, warning it could cost him his ministerial post and MLA membership. He was sentenced to two years for using forged documents to obtain flats under a government housing scheme.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear on Friday an appeal filed by Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate challenging his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case.

Justice R.N. Laddha said he would decide on Friday Kokate’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction.

Kokate, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, represents the Sinnar Assembly constituency in Nashik district. His advocate, Aniket Nikam, sought urgent hearing, submitting that the conviction could lead to Kokate losing his ministerial post as well as his MLA membership.

On February 20, a magistrate court in Nashik district convicted Kokate and his brother Sunil Kokate and sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment for submitting forged documents to obtain flats under a government quota.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat Allotment Case
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of Vehicles Spark Traffic Snarls
'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of Vehicles Spark Traffic Snarls
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
Read Also
Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...
article-image

The Sessions Court at Nashik, on March 5, suspended the sentence and stayed the conviction. However, on December 16, the Sessions Court confirmed the two-year sentence for fraudulently acquiring flats under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme.

About The Case

The case dates back to 1995 and was filed by former minister Tukaram Dighole, who alleged that the Kokate brothers committed forgery and fraud to secure flats under the Chief Minister’s discretionary quota. The prosecution claimed they falsely projected themselves as belonging to the low-income group and declared that they owned no other property. Subsequent investigation found the documents submitted by them to be forged.

Challenging the Sessions Court order confirming his conviction, Kokate has now approached the High Court and, pending hearing of his appeal, has sought a stay on his conviction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat...

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against Conviction In 1995 Flat...

BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To...

BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To...

Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open...

Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open...

Maharashtra: Police File Case Against Latur Cafe Owner Over Rape Of Minor Dalit girl

Maharashtra: Police File Case Against Latur Cafe Owner Over Rape Of Minor Dalit girl

Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...

Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...