Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Raping Female Stray Dog In Kandivali; Locals Nab Accused From Drain With Fire Brigade’s Help | VIDEO

Police and local residents rescue a traumatised stray dog from a drain in Kandivali during a late-night animal cruelty incident | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 05: The Samta Nagar Police have booked a 40-year-old Kandivali resident for allegedly raping a female community dog. Local residents nabbed the accused and rescued the dog from inside a drain late in the evening with the help of the fire brigade.

Incident reported late at night

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused, Sanjay Gaud, was found inside a drain opposite Essbell Housing Society in Lokhandwala Township with a female dog at around 11.45 pm on Sunday. Local residents sensed suspicious activity inside the drain and called the fire brigade and the police, after which both the accused and the dog were removed from the drain.

Dog found traumatised

According to the complainant, Ankita Kale, a local resident, the dog was traumatised and shivering. The FIR stated that when she lifted the dog’s tail, she observed a fluid resembling semen mixed with blood oozing from the dog’s genitals.

The dog was subsequently taken to the Bombay Veterinary College in Parel, where a veterolegal examination was conducted. The dog is currently admitted to a private veterinary clinic and is under expert care.

FIR registered with PETA India’s assistance

Acting on the call from Kale, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) worked with the Samta Nagar Police Station and got the FIR registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act.

PETA India’s cruelty response coordinator, Ishani Rathee, said, “We commend Suhas Satav, Police Sub-Inspector at Samta Nagar Police Station, for registering the FIR and sending a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated. Providing the strongest level of legal protection for animals helps safeguard all our country’s citizens, as the link between cruelty to animals and violence against humans is well-known.”

Data on animal cruelty cited

In 2021, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations released a report revealing that in the decade prior, nearly five lakh animals, including cows and dogs, were victims of crimes and many had been subjected to sexual violence.

Previously, a Voice of Stray Dogs report calculated that the sexual abuse of animals was often underreported but likely committed at a similar rate to human rape cases.

According to PETA India, acts of cruelty to animals indicate a deep mental disturbance, as psychology and criminology research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals often do not stop there and many move on to hurting humans.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation had previously found that a history of cruelty to animals is one of the traits that regularly appear in its records of serial rapists and murderers.

PETA India noted that many violent criminals have a documented history of cruelty to animals. A study published in the Journal of Emotional Abuse found that 71% of women with companion animals who sought shelter from abuse at a safe home confirmed that their partner had threatened, injured or killed the animals.

Also Watch:

A study published in the Forensic Research and Criminology International Journal warns: “Those who engage in cruelty to animals were more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse. The major motivations for engaging in cruelty to animals include anger, fun, control, fear, dislike, revenge, imitation, and sexual pleasure.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/