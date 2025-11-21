 Maharashtra News: Students Flee Into Jungle After Teacher Allegedly Beats Them For Returning Late
According to parents, on November 14, Loknath Jadhav, a teacher from the Zilla Parishad school, had sent a group of students to fetch water from a spring located nearly one to two kilometres away. When the children returned after a delay, Jadhav allegedly thrashed them severely. Terrified by the assault, other students reportedly abandoned the school premises and hid in the forest out of fear.

article-image
Students Flee Into Jungle After Teacher Allegedly Beats Them For Returning Late | Representative image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A shocking incident has come to light from a government-run primary school in Jambulmatha, Jawhar, where several students fled into a nearby jungle after allegedly being beaten by a teacher for returning late from fetching water.

Despite the matter being brought to the notice of the Panchayat Samiti’s administrative department, parents allege that no action has been taken so far.

On November 17, the locals lodged a complaint with the Group Education Officer against the teacher who allegedly assaulted students after sending them for non-academic chores that delayed them. However, with no action forthcoming from senior officials, the parents have now warned that they will stage a sit-in protest.

Parents Allege Negligence, Frequent Absenteeism

The school, which runs Classes 1 to 8 and has an enrollment of 96 students, has only one teacher — Jadhav. Parents have accused him of habitual absenteeism, arriving almost an hour late every day, neglecting classroom teaching, spending excessive time on his mobile phone, and remaining absent on most Saturdays. They claim previous complaints to the gram panchayat about his conduct have yielded no corrective action.

Education Department Orders Probe

The incident comes close on the heels of another tragedy in the district, where a Class 6 student died after allegedly being forced to do 100 sit-ups for coming late to school.

Acknowledging the latest allegations, Sonali Matekar, Education Officer (Primary), Zilla Parishad, said, “A team has been sent to the school. An inquiry has been initiated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the report.”

Meanwhile, district CEO Manoj Ranade stated that instructions have been given to the concerned department to thoroughly investigate the matter.

As the probe continues, all eyes are now on the Jawhar Panchayat Samiti and the Palghar Zilla Parishad to see whether swift action will be taken to ensure student safety and restore confidence in the school’s functioning.

