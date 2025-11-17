FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Classroom Learning

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal launched the result of third edition of its yearly Mumbai School Survey 2025, celebrating educational excellence in various aspects of school learning and growth today. This year’s survey highlights ‘Excellence in Classroom Learning, a category that honours schools showing consistency, structure, and student involvement inside the classroom.

Evaluation based on merit

The FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025 assesses educational institutions based on multiple criteria such as Excellence in Experiential & Holistic Learning, Outstanding Teacher Voice & Professional Development, Best in Student Health, Nutrition & Well-being, Champion for Inclusivity & Global Citizenship, Excellence in Parent & Community Partnerships, Excellence in Digital Learning & Technology Adoption, and Excellence in Sports & Physical Fitness.

Every category is based on a merit assessment of numerous schools throughout Mumbai, showcasing shifting priorities in education and the evolving meaning of excellence in contemporary classrooms.

Results from this year’s survey indicate that in-person education in Mumbai schools remains consistently robust. Approximately 85% of the schools that were surveyed demonstrated organised lesson planning, incorporated assessments and engaged student involvement.

The report also underscores an interesting observation: although classroom teaching stays systematic and carefully organised, numerous institutions continue to depend significantly on method-based practices rather than inquiry-based methods.

TOP 10 SCHOOLS FOR CLASSROOM LEARNING

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)

D Y Patil International School, Worli

G D Somani Memorial School, Cuffe Parade

Greenlawns School, Worli

Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai

HVB Global Academy

ORCHIDS The International School, Dombivli

Radcliffe School, Ulwe

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane

VIBGYOR High, Goregaon

The FPJ Mumbai School Survey 2025 remains a reliable standard for quality education, highlighting schools that combine academic excellence with creativity, compassion, and community involvement.