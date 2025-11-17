FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Sports & Physical Fitness

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today announced the results of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the third edition of the city’s most trusted, merit-based school evaluation.

Among the main parameters evaluated this year, too, was Excellence in Sports & Physical Fitness, an area in which the schools of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai proved strong yet had scope for deeper development.

Almost 90% of the responding schools reported robust sports infrastructure, including separate grounds, trained coaches, and multiple activity zones. For many schools, sports are clearly a priority; over 70% run full-time or daily sports programmes, and their students regularly compete at district and state-level tournaments.

But it also highlights a big gap in what's currently taking place: less than 20% of schools link sports with broader fitness, wellness or life-skills education. Competitive sports may be carried out with gusto, but using physical activity to build long-term habits of health, emotional resilience, or teamwork is clearly not yet ingrained into school culture.

Top 10 Schools for Sports & Physical Fitness

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Lady Ratanbai & Sir Mathuradas Vissanji Academy, Andheri (E)

ORCHIDS The International School, Dombivli

Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane

R N Podar School, Santacruz (W)

Shishuvan School, Ghatkopar (E)

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

VIBGYOR High, Goregaon

VIBGYOR High, Malad (E)

Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically