FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Sports & Physical Fitness

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today announced the results of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the third edition of the city’s most trusted, merit-based school evaluation.
Among the main parameters evaluated this year, too, was Excellence in Sports & Physical Fitness, an area in which the schools of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai proved strong yet had scope for deeper development.
Almost 90% of the responding schools reported robust sports infrastructure, including separate grounds, trained coaches, and multiple activity zones. For many schools, sports are clearly a priority; over 70% run full-time or daily sports programmes, and their students regularly compete at district and state-level tournaments.
But it also highlights a big gap in what's currently taking place: less than 20% of schools link sports with broader fitness, wellness or life-skills education. Competitive sports may be carried out with gusto, but using physical activity to build long-term habits of health, emotional resilience, or teamwork is clearly not yet ingrained into school culture.
Top 10 Schools for Sports & Physical Fitness
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Lady Ratanbai & Sir Mathuradas Vissanji Academy, Andheri (E)
ORCHIDS The International School, Dombivli
Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane
R N Podar School, Santacruz (W)
Shishuvan School, Ghatkopar (E)
Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane
VIBGYOR High, Goregaon
VIBGYOR High, Malad (E)
Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically