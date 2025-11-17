AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Air Force will start the registration procedure for AFCAT 2026 on November 17, 2025. The exact link to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test is available on the IAF AFCAT's official website at afcat.edcil.co.in. The organisation will fill 328 positions through this exam drive.

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration start date: November 17, 2025

Registration end date: December 14, 2025

Exam mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)

AFCAT 2026 exam date: January 31, 2026

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Flying Branch (AFCAT & NCC Special Entry): 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2007).

With Commercial Pilot Licence (DGCA India): Upper age limit relaxed to 26 years (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): 20 to 26 years as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch: Graduation with at least 50% marks and a minimum of 50% in Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level.

Ground Duty (Technical): Engineering degree required.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Graduation in any discipline accepted.

Additional Requirements:

Candidates must meet Indian Air Force (IAF) medical and physical fitness standards.

Must follow IAF rules regarding tattoos and overall health.

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Application fees

Exam Fee: ₹550 + GST

Mode of Payment: Online only

Accepted Payment Methods: Credit card, debit card, or net banking via the payment gateway

Not Accepted: Cash, cheques, or demand drafts (DD) will not be accepted for payment

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Those who fit the requirements can register for the AFCAT-1 online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in or afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Input your personal data.

Step 3: In compliance with the specifications, upload supporting documentation, a signature, and a photo.

Step 4: Pay the application cost online

Step 5: Review and turn in the form

Step 6: Keep the confirmation on file.

For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.