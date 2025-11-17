 AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

The Indian Air Force will begin AFCAT 2026 registration on November 17, 2025, for 328 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online at afcat.edcil.co.in until December 14. The AFCAT 2026 exam will be held on January 31, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Air Force will start the registration procedure for AFCAT 2026 on November 17, 2025. The exact link to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test is available on the IAF AFCAT's official website at afcat.edcil.co.in. The organisation will fill 328 positions through this exam drive.

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration start date: November 17, 2025

Registration end date: December 14, 2025

FPJ Shorts
AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps
Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05

Exam mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)

AFCAT 2026 exam date: January 31, 2026

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Flying Branch (AFCAT & NCC Special Entry): 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2007).

With Commercial Pilot Licence (DGCA India): Upper age limit relaxed to 26 years (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): 20 to 26 years as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch: Graduation with at least 50% marks and a minimum of 50% in Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level.

Ground Duty (Technical): Engineering degree required.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Graduation in any discipline accepted.

Additional Requirements:

Candidates must meet Indian Air Force (IAF) medical and physical fitness standards.

Must follow IAF rules regarding tattoos and overall health.

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Application fees

Exam Fee: ₹550 + GST

Mode of Payment: Online only

Accepted Payment Methods: Credit card, debit card, or net banking via the payment gateway

Not Accepted: Cash, cheques, or demand drafts (DD) will not be accepted for payment

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Those who fit the requirements can register for the AFCAT-1 online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in or afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Input your personal data.

Step 3: In compliance with the specifications, upload supporting documentation, a signature, and a photo.

Step 4: Pay the application cost online

Step 5: Review and turn in the form

Step 6: Keep the confirmation on file.

For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies

KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And...

KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And...

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Sports & Physical Fitness

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Sports & Physical Fitness

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Digital Learning & Technology Adoption 

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Digital Learning & Technology Adoption 

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Parent & Community Partnerships

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Parent & Community Partnerships