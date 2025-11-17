KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details

KSET 2025 Results: The KSET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test) 2025 results were formally released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website on November 16, 2025. On the KEA website, applicants who took the written exam can view their preliminary scorecards. It is recommended that candidates download their scorecard by the specified deadline.

KSET 2025 Results: Exam details

The KEA administered the Karnataka State Eligibility Test in a single test session on November 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at several Karnataka locations. 33 topics were covered in this pen and paper OMR exam. After finishing the review and posting the updated answer keys on its website, the Karnataka Examinations Authority announced the preliminary results.

KSET 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view their results, students must go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA results portal.

Step 2: Locate the link labelled "KSET Result 2025" or the preliminary result link beneath the most recent announcements on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking the link, students must input their date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Your KET Result 2025 will appear on the screen after you provide your credentials.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the results and remember to print the scorecard for your records.

KSET 2025 Results: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Subject opted for the exam

Marks obtained in Paper 1

Marks obtained in Paper 2

Total marks secured

Candidate’s category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

Qualifying status (Pass/Not Qualified)

Eligibility status for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka colleges and universities