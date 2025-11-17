Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exams 2025 Out: Class 10 & 12 Tests Begin From December 10

Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exams 2025 | Image: Canva

Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exams 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, has declared the half-yearly exam schedule for Classes 5 to 12 for the 2025-26 academic session. The announcement is being made early, as the examinations are scheduled to start from December 10, so that preparation among students and schools can be streamlined accordingly.

Class 10 & 12 Exams Start December 10 With Language Papers

Board exam students will write their first paper, Tamil/First Language, on December 10, followed by English/Second Language on December 11. Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and elective subjects will be conducted later. Exam timings: 10 am to 1 pm, with a reading window from 9:45 am to 9:55 am.

The half-yearly exams will go on till December 23, allowing for adequate gaps between the subjects to facilitate stress-free preparation and revision for Class 10 and 12 students.

Class 11 Exams Scheduled in Afternoon Session

Class 11 half-yearly exams will be conducted from December 10 to 23 but in the afternoon shift. Timing: 2 pm to 5 pm, and reading time will be from 1:45 pm to 1:55 pm.

Classes 5 to 9 Exams Begin December 15

For Classes 5 to 9, the exams will begin a bit later: starting December 15 and ending on December 23. The schedule includes staggered timings designed to suit different age groups:

Classes 6 to 8: 10 am – 12:30 pm

Class 5: 2 pm – 4 pm

Class 9: 2 pm – 4:30 pm

Subjects like Tamil, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, and optional papers are spread out to provide balanced preparation time for younger students.