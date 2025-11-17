 NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Choice-Filling Window Opens Today; Check Important Dates
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 choice-filling process today as per the revised schedule. Candidates can fill and lock their choices until November 18. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 20, followed by reporting from November 21 to 27. Further rounds will continue through December and January.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Notification

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 choice-filling process, marking a crucial phase for postgraduate medical aspirants. As the revised schedule for counselling has kicked in, candidates have to complete choice selection and locking within the stipulated window.

Round 1 Choice Filling Opens; Locking Window Ends Tonight

The revised schedule states that candidates can fill their choices from November 17 to November 18, though the choice-locking facility will be available only between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on November 18. It is suggested that aspirants cross-check their selections before locking to avoid last-minute errors.

Round 1 Results on November 20; Reporting Begins November 21

On November 20, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared. Candidates who were in the list of selected candidates have to report to the allotted institutes between November 21 and November 27 for document verification and completion of joining formalities. Institutes will then verify the data of joined candidates and submit it to MCC on or before November 30.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Round 1 Key Dates

Registration & Fee Payment: October 17 – November 5, 2025

Choice Filling: November 17 – November 18, 2025

Choice Locking: November 18 (4 pm to 11:55 pm)

Seat Allotment Result: November 20, 2025

Reporting: November 21 – November 27, 2025

Round 2 Key Dates

Registration & Fee Payment: December 2 – 7, 2025

Web-Based Choice Filling: December 3 – 7, 2025

Choice Locking: December 7 (4 pm to 11:55 pm)

Seat Allotment Result: December 10, 2025

Reporting: December 11 – 18, 2025

Round 3 Key Dates

Registration & Fee Payment: December 23 – 28, 2025

Filling of Choices: December 24 – 28, 2025

Choice Locking: December 28th (4 pm to 11:55 pm)

Seat Allotment Result: December 31, 2025

Reporting: January 1 – 8, 2026

Stray Vacancy Round Likely if Seats Remain Vacant

If seats are left after Round 3, then MCC will conduct an online stray vacancy round, and the result will be declared on January 21, 2026. The selected candidates have to report at the medical colleges allotted between January 22-31, 2026.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule PDF Direct Link

