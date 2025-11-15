NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Allotment; Over 1,100 Seats Filled

NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Official Notification

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round. Candidates who took part in this final round of counselling can check their status of allotment through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

"It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Stray Round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 PM of 15.11.2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’," reads the notification.

1,232 All India Quota Seats Reported Vacant

According to MCC, a total of 1,232 AIQ seats were left vacant and were included in the stray vacancy round. The allotment PDF lists candidate details along with allotted colleges and courses for the 2025 academic session.

Provisional Result Released; Final Result Awaited

In the provisional allotment list published, MCC said it is subject to variation. The candidates have been asked to go through the result carefully and report any discrepancies if found on email mccresultquery@gmail.com before 12 noon on November 15, 2025. Thereafter, the provisional result will be treated as final.

The committee explained that no candidate has any right over the seats provisionally allotted in the list, and further, the list cannot be challenged in any court of law. No student should report to the concerned college before the declaration of the final result and issuance of the allotment letter on the MCC website.

The announcement of the stray vacancy allotment will be the final round of the NEET UG 2025 counselling. In the upcoming days, colleges all over the country will start fast-tracking the admission procedure, including document verification, seat confirmation, and onboarding of candidates who have been given their final allotment.

