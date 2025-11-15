BSE Odisha Declares Special OTET 2025 Results; Over 66% Candidates Qualify

OTET Result 2025 | Official Website

OTET Result 2025: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the Special OTET 2025 results on Saturday with an overall pass percentage of 66.50 per cent. Candidates can check their results on bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates will need to log in to the portal with their roll number and mobile number to check the OTET Result 2025.

This year, 75,403 candidates registered for both papers, while 72,413 qualified. Of this, 48,153 candidates cleared both Paper 1 and Paper 2, which is a substantial increase in the number of eligible in-service teachers.

The BSE informed that the digitised certificates will be downloadable from November 15, 2025, 4 PM onwards to January 15, 2026, on paying the required fee. At the same time, failed candidates can view their OMR sheets till November 22, 2025.

Special OTET 2025: Key Highlights

Paper 1 (Classes 1–5): 27,533 appeared, 12,988 qualified (47.17%)

Paper 2 (Classes 6–8): 44,840 appeared, 35,165 qualified (78.35%)

Qualifying Marks

The general category candidates must score 60% (90 out of 150) to qualify, whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and SEBC categories must obtain a minimum of 50% (75 out of 150) to pass the Special OTET 2025.

The test was held on September 27 exclusively for the in-service teachers of schools in Odisha. With results out, qualified candidates may now start the certification process and the others can review their performance with downloadable OMR sheets.

OTET Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link OTET result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the roll number and mobile number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the OTET Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the OTET Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

OTET Result 2025 Direct Link