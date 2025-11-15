 NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins: NLSIU Opens Applications For LLB, BA, Master’s & PhD Courses; Here's How To Apply
NLSIU Bengaluru has opened registrations for the NLSAT 2026, the entrance test for admissions to its LLB (Hons), NLS BA (Hons), Master’s programmes, and PhD courses. Candidates can apply on nls.ac.in until March 23, 2026. The offline exam will be held on April 26 in a single session. The paper includes comprehension, reasoning, current affairs, and legal aptitude with negative marking.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
NLSAT 2026 Registration | Official Website

NLSAT 2026 Registration: The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, has started the registration process for NLSAT 2026. The application link is now live at nls.ac.in, and candidates can submit the application form up to March 23, 2026.

NLSIU announced that the NLSAT 2026 will be used for admissions to its 3-year LLB (Hons.), NLS BA (Hons.), Master's programme in Public Policy, and PhD programmes across disciplines, and only candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be considered for selection.

Exam Dates

The entrance test is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2026, in a single morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across designated centres nationwide.

Marking Scheme

Candidates will get one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong or missing response; only the qualified candidates in Part A will have their Part B answers evaluated to determine the final merit.

Structure of NLSAT 2026

The NLSAT 2026 will be of a duration of 150 minutes and will comprise two parts: Part A and Part B. While Part A will test comprehension, current events, and critical reasoning, Part B will test legal aptitude, ability to reason, and analytical skills.

NLSAT 2026: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- nls.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'NLSAT 2026 application'

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to select the course and upload the document

Step 5: Pay the required application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the NLSAT 2026 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

