 SBI Releases Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 For Over 5,000 Vacancies At sbi.co.in; Know Exam Pattern
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card for the Junior Associate recruitment exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from sbi.co.in. The mains exam, scheduled for November 21, will feature 190 questions for 200 marks with sectional timing and negative marking. This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 clerk vacancies.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India has issued the SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates. All the candidates who have qualified for the mains examination can now download their respective hall tickets from the official website at sbi.co.in. The main exam is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2025.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number/roll number or password/date of birth at the required place on the portal for accessing the admit card of the SBI Clerk Mains 2025.

Candidates need to carry the SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 and a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. Without the SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall.

Pattern of the Exam

The SBI Clerk Mains exam will have 190 questions for 200 marks. The total time for the entire paper is 2 hours and 40 minutes, with sectional timing for all four parts:

-General/Financial Awareness

-General English

-Quantitative Aptitude

-Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

A penalty of ¼ mark will be imposed for every wrong answer.

Relaxation in Minimum Marks for Reserved Categories

Candidates need to secure at least the minimum aggregate cut-off marks to qualify. As per the notification, a 5% relaxation is provided to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS category candidates.

Prelims Held in September; Results Declared on Nov 4

The preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, featuring 100 questions across English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. SBI announced the prelims result on November 4, 2025.

Recruitment Drive to Fill 5,180 Clerk Posts

SBI is recruiting through an ongoing process to fill 5,180 Junior Associate/Clerk vacancies in circles across India.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

