 ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives

ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives

ABVP adopted four resolutions at its Kashi State Conference, including promoting “Vande Mataram” in educational institutions and launching a “Screen Time to Green Time” campaign to reduce digital dependence among students. Other resolutions addressed admission delays, vacant university seats and long-term educational and environmental empowerment initiatives.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives | File Pic

Jaunpur (UP): The RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has adopted the promotion of "Vande Mataram" in educational institutions and a "Screen Time to Green Time" campaign as two major student-led initiatives aimed at strengthening national consciousness and addressing excessive digital dependence among youth.

About The Initiatives

The initiatives form part of four resolutions adopted at the conclusion of the ABVP's 65th Kashi State Conference, which concluded here on Wednesday after three days of deliberations on student welfare, academic reforms and environmental responsibility.

The ABVP said the Vande Mataram resolution, marking 150 years of the song, seeks to promote it as a symbol of national unity and cultural consciousness through campus-based cultural programmes, student dialogues and institutional engagement, according to a statement by the students' body.

FPJ Shorts
Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Public Debate Over Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway
Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Public Debate Over Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway
Indian Bride Walks Bald At Her Own Wedding: Owns Her Condition & Rejects Wigs; Watch Viral Video
Indian Bride Walks Bald At Her Own Wedding: Owns Her Condition & Rejects Wigs; Watch Viral Video
'Lesson Learnt': Mumbaikars Disappointed As Massive Crowd Flocks To Mumbai's Marine Drive For New Year's Eve, Saw Fewer Fireworks
'Lesson Learnt': Mumbaikars Disappointed As Massive Crowd Flocks To Mumbai's Marine Drive For New Year's Eve, Saw Fewer Fireworks
Hyundai Motor India Posts Strong December Sales, Records 6.6% Growth Driven By Domestic Demand & Exports
Hyundai Motor India Posts Strong December Sales, Records 6.6% Growth Driven By Domestic Demand & Exports
Read Also
IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026 Open; Check Details Here
article-image

Aim Of The "Screen Time To Green Time" Initiative

The "Screen Time to Green Time" initiative aims to encourage students to reduce screen exposure and increase participation in outdoor learning, sports, green campus activities and nature-centric engagement to promote physical and mental well-being, it said.

Two other resolutions expressed concern over prolonged admission procedures and vacant seats in central and state universities, and outlined a long-term vision for educational empowerment and ecological awareness in the Sonbhadra region, it added.

Addressing the conference, ABVP national secretary Abhay Pratap Singh said the organisation would actively campaign to take these initiatives to campuses across the country.

Read Also
CBSE Launches Offline ‘Capacity Building Programmes’ For Skill Education Teachers Of Classes...
article-image

The new Kashi state executive committee was announced by state president Mahendra Tripathi. Santosh Singh 'Ansh', Ram Shankar Uraon, Abha Tripathi and Ravi Shekhar Singh were appointed state vice presidents while Shiv Babu Chaudhary, Nivedita Mishra, Aman Singh and Trikant Singh Jatav were named joint secretaries.

ABVP zonal organising secretary for east Uttar Pradesh, Ghanshyam Shahi, said the organisation had completed 77 years of its journey and stressed the role of student activists in nation-building.

"The ABVP is not merely an organisation but an idea, and the society recognises us by our conduct," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma...

Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma...

MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives

ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here

OPSC Odisha Civil Services Notification 2026 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here