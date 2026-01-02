 UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: Main Examination Date Out; Check Details Here
UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: Main Examination Date Out; Check Details Here

UPSSSC has announced key details for ANM Recruitment 2026. The Health Worker (Female) main exam will be held on January 11, 2026, from 10 am to 12 noon in Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. A total of 5,272 posts will be filled. Exam district details are available online after fee payment; admit cards will be issued separately.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026 | upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued an important notice regarding the ANM recruitment main examination.

According to UPSSSC's official notice, the main test for the Health Worker (Female) vacancies is scheduled for January 11, 2026. The test will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Read the official notice here

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruiting drive aims to fill 5,272 vacant positions in total. There are 4,892 General Selection posts and 380 Special Selection posts. The Directorate General of Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, oversees all selected positions.

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: Where will the exam be conducted?

The commission has declared that the main test will be held in three regions across the state. The districts are Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. Applicants who have been selected for the main exam can now access advanced information about their examination district.

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: Advanced examination district information

The examination district information has been posted on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. To access the information, candidates must first visit the Examination area on the homepage and provide the relevant login credentials.

UPSSSC has clearly stated that candidates will only be permitted to view the advanced examination district information after paying the authorised price for the main examination. This facility will not be accessible until the candidate pays a charge.

The same function is also available via the commission's authorised mobile application. This enables applicants to examine details on their mobile phones if necessary.

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2026: Admit card

The official notice reads, "Candidates are also informed that this is not the admit card for the Main Examination. Information regarding the issuance of admit cards will be communicated separately through the website at the appropriate time. Carrying a valid admit card is mandatory to appear in the Main Examination."

