GATE 2026 Admit Card Delayed; IIT Guwahati To Announce New Release Date Soon At gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2026 Postponed: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) admission card, which was supposed to be made available on their official website today, January 2, 2026, has been delayed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati). The GATE 2026 hall pass announcement date will be announced shortly. It is recommended that candidates keep a careful eye on the Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT Guwahati) official website.

GATE Admit Card 2026 Postponed: Important dates

GATE 2026 Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline

Correction / Rectification Window Opens: November 18, 2025 (from 10:00 am)

Correction / Rectification Window Closes: November 18, 2025 (till 11:59 pm)

GATE 2026 Result Declaration: March 19, 2026

GATE Admit Card 2026 Postponed: Steps to download admit card

It is recommended that candidates check their admission card by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To download hall passes, students must go to the gate2026.iitg.ac.in GOAPS login portal.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the GATE Admit Card 2026.

Step 3: Your login information must be entered in the designated field on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Your GATE 2026 admission card will appear on the screen after you submit your credentials.

Step 5: Download the hall pass for exam day and future use after carefully reviewing all the information.

GATE Admit Card 2026 Postponed: Details Mentioned on GATE 2026 Admit Card

Candidate’s name

Registration number

GATE paper code

Examination centre code

Exam date

Shift time

Exam day instructions

GATE Admit Card 2026 Postponed: Full timetable

According to the website, the full schedule is:

1. Saturday, February 07, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm: AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm: AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

2. Sunday, February 08, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm: CS-1, ST

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm: CS-2, EY, NM, PE

3. Saturday, February 14, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN): CE-1, EE, PI

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN): BM, CE-2, ME, MT

4. Sunday, February 15, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN): EC

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN): AR, DA

For latest information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.