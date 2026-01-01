IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026 Open; Check Details Here

IIT Bombay (Facebook)

IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Applications for the IIT Bombay MBA 2026 are now open. Applicants can begin completing the application form as of right now. The CAT 2025 score and in-person interview will determine admission. Candidates must first pass the Personal Interview stage, though.

The MBA PI round at IIT Bombay will take place in February and March. The shortlisted candidates will receive an email with the schedule and location.

IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

A minimum CGPI of 6.5 or 60% marks is required

SC/ST/PwD candidates must have at least 55% marks

Final-year students are also eligible to apply

Admission of final-year candidates will be provisional, subject to meeting the required marks after graduation.

IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Steps to apply

By logging up to the institute's website, candidates can complete the IIT Bombay MBA application form 2026:

Step 1: Visit the IIT Bombay website

Step 2: Select MBA admission 2026

Step 3: Click the online application link and generate a login ID

Step 4: After that, complete the application form with pertinent information

Step 5: Add the results of the CAT 2025 exam and submit the necessary files.

Step 6: Pay the necessary price to finish the procedure.

IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Qualifying marks

Qualifying CAT 2025 cutoffs for IIT Bombay MBA course is around 90 percentile but the final cut offs usually touch 98 percentile. Candidates interested in pursuing MBA from IIT SJMSOM, must register by January 31, 2026.

IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Selection criteria

CAT 2025 score will be considered for shortlisting candidates for the Personal Interview (PI)

Academic performance will also be taken into account during PI shortlisting

Work experience, if any, will be considered for the shortlist

Performance in the Personal Interview (PI) will be the main criterion for final selection