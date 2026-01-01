IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026 Open; Check Details Here

IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Applications for the IIT Bombay MBA 2026 are now open. Applicants can begin completing the application form as of right now. The CAT 2025 score and in-person interview will determine admission. Candidates must first pass the Personal Interview stage, though.
The MBA PI round at IIT Bombay will take place in February and March. The shortlisted candidates will receive an email with the schedule and location.
IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
A minimum CGPI of 6.5 or 60% marks is required
SC/ST/PwD candidates must have at least 55% marks
Final-year students are also eligible to apply
Admission of final-year candidates will be provisional, subject to meeting the required marks after graduation.
IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Steps to apply
By logging up to the institute's website, candidates can complete the IIT Bombay MBA application form 2026:
Step 1: Visit the IIT Bombay website
Step 2: Select MBA admission 2026
Step 3: Click the online application link and generate a login ID
Step 4: After that, complete the application form with pertinent information
Step 5: Add the results of the CAT 2025 exam and submit the necessary files.
Step 6: Pay the necessary price to finish the procedure.
IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Qualifying marks
Qualifying CAT 2025 cutoffs for IIT Bombay MBA course is around 90 percentile but the final cut offs usually touch 98 percentile. Candidates interested in pursuing MBA from IIT SJMSOM, must register by January 31, 2026.
IIT Bombay MBA Admissions 2026: Selection criteria
CAT 2025 score will be considered for shortlisting candidates for the Personal Interview (PI)
Academic performance will also be taken into account during PI shortlisting
Work experience, if any, will be considered for the shortlist
Performance in the Personal Interview (PI) will be the main criterion for final selection