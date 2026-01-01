Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University Of Health Sciences | File Photo

Chandigarh: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged irregularities in the MBBS examinations held at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Haryana's Rohtak.

Targeting the Nayab Saini-led Haryana government, Surjewala claimed on X that the answer sheets for the exam were taken out of secure rooms, question papers were leaked on WhatsApp, and erasable ink was used to change answers.

The Congress general secretary alleged that students paid between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per subject to pass the exam and claimed that 41 people have been named in the case, including 17 staff members and 24 students.

He said corruption in medical education could put patients' lives at risk and undermine public trust. He demanded strict action against those responsible, saying medical education was a matter of life and death and should not be treated as an "adjustment scheme."

