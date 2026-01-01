MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is anticipated to issue the MSBTE Winter Result 2025 shortly. Students who took the winter semester exams will be able to get their results online at the MSBTE result portal once they are made public.

On the official website, students who took the MSBTE Winter Semester exams can view and obtain their scorecards once its released. You must download the scorecards, which are available in PDF format. Students will need their seat number or enrolment number in order to check their results.

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Important details

Exam Name: MSBTE Winter Semester Examinations 2025

Exam Start Date: November 11, 2025

Exam End Date: December 3, 2025

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Use the instructions below to download the MSBTE Winter Semester Scorecard:

Step 1: Go to msbte.ac.in, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education's official website.

Step 2: The MSBTE Winter Semester Result/Scorecard PDF link is available here and click on it.

Step 3: After that, you will be prompted to input your seat number or enrolment number. Please fill it out accurately.

Step 4: The MSBTE Winter Semester Scorecard PDF will then show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard for your future reference.

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Overall / total marks

Rank

Other relevant details related to performance

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest information related to the result.