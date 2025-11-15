AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result Out Today; Know How to Download

AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result | Official Website

AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to declare the INI CET November 2025 result today, November 15. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the AIIMS INICET November 2025 result at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration ID and password on the portal to access the AIIMS INICET November 2025 result.

Candidates must carefully check the following information on the AIIMS INI CET 2025 scorecard: candidate's name, Roll Number, Name of the Exam, Subjects, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, Minimum Qualifying Marks, Qualifying Status. AIIMS is likely to release the list of candidates with top ranks for the INI CET 2025 soon. In this list, candidates who have secured the topmost ranks in the examination will be mentioned.

INICET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to secure at least the 50th percentile to clear the INICET November session. In the case of SC/ST candidates, this qualifying percentile is 45th.

What's Next?

Qualifying candidates have to participate in the online counselling procedure conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses provided by AIIMS institutions across the country, as well as JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST.

Validity of INI CET Scorecard

The scorecard of INI CET will be valid only for one admission cycle. This means the result of INI CET conducted in November 2025 can be used exclusively for the November session admissions and will not be considered for the next academic session or future rounds of counseling.

INI CET Scorecard 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'INI CET Candidate Login'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration ID, password, and captcha code

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the INI CET Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AIIMS INICET November 2025 result and take a printout for future reference.