Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know Selection Process

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the beginning of the application process for a mega recruitment drive under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates can apply online from November 14 to December 4, 2025.

Total Posts and Vacancies

A total of 9,126 posts are up for grabs in this recruitment cycle. Of these, 7,444 positions are teaching posts, which include PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, Vice-Principals, and Librarians. The remaining 1,712 posts include Junior Secretariat Assistants, Senior Secretariat Assistants, Administrative Staff, Finance Officers, Engineers, Translators, and Stenographers.

Educational Requirements

Detailed educational qualifications for each post have been specified by CBSE.

Principal: Post-graduation, B. Ed., and at least 8 years of teaching experience.

Vice-Principal: Master’s degree with 50% marks along with B.Ed.

PGT: Master’s degree or integrated PG course with B.Ed and minimum 50 percent marks.

TGT: Graduation in the relevant subject with B.Ed.

PRT: Senior Secondary with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed / D.Ed (Special Education) or Graduation with B.Ed.

Librarian: Degree or diploma in Library Science.

Finance Officer & ASO: Graduation with relevant experience.

Assistant Engineer: Degree or diploma in Civil Engineering with working experience.

JSA/SSA: Class XII or Graduate with typing and computer skills.

Selection Process and Guidelines

The recruitment process involves a multi-stage selection methodology comprising a written test, skill test, document verification, and medical fitness test. The age limits will be different for each post, and relaxations will be available for candidates under the reserved categories, as per the Government guidelines.

CBSE has emphasised that aspirants should go through the official notifications carefully and depend only on the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS for authentic updates with regard to eligibility, application procedure, and recruitment guidelines.

Important Dates:

Registration Start: 14th November 2025, 10:00 AM

Registration End: 4th December 2025, 11:50 PM

Fee Payment Start: 14th November 2025, 10:00 AM

Fee Payment End: 4th December 2025, 11:50 PM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025 PDF Direct Link