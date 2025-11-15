 Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know Selection Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know Selection Process

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know Selection Process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened applications for 9,126 teaching and non-teaching posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for 2025. Online registration runs from November 14 to December 4. Vacancies include PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, Vice-Principals, Librarians, and administrative roles.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the beginning of the application process for a mega recruitment drive under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates can apply online from November 14 to December 4, 2025.

Total Posts and Vacancies

A total of 9,126 posts are up for grabs in this recruitment cycle. Of these, 7,444 positions are teaching posts, which include PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, Vice-Principals, and Librarians. The remaining 1,712 posts include Junior Secretariat Assistants, Senior Secretariat Assistants, Administrative Staff, Finance Officers, Engineers, Translators, and Stenographers.

Educational Requirements

FPJ Shorts
Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time Gain From The Commercial Vehicles Business Demerger
Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time Gain From The Commercial Vehicles Business Demerger
Who Is Ram Sutar? Maharashtra Bhushan Awardee & India’s Master Sculptor Who Built Statue Of Unity
Who Is Ram Sutar? Maharashtra Bhushan Awardee & India’s Master Sculptor Who Built Statue Of Unity
Mumbai: Mourners Outraged As Exhumed Human Remains Found Hanging In Plastic Bags At Malad Cemetery Amid Space Crunch
Mumbai: Mourners Outraged As Exhumed Human Remains Found Hanging In Plastic Bags At Malad Cemetery Amid Space Crunch
Reliance Industries' Human Resources Chief Ira Bindra Named Among The World's Top CHROs, Making Reliance The Only Indian Company On The List
Reliance Industries' Human Resources Chief Ira Bindra Named Among The World's Top CHROs, Making Reliance The Only Indian Company On The List

Detailed educational qualifications for each post have been specified by CBSE.

Principal: Post-graduation, B. Ed., and at least 8 years of teaching experience.

Vice-Principal: Master’s degree with 50% marks along with B.Ed.

PGT: Master’s degree or integrated PG course with B.Ed and minimum 50 percent marks.

TGT: Graduation in the relevant subject with B.Ed.

PRT: Senior Secondary with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed / D.Ed (Special Education) or Graduation with B.Ed.

Librarian: Degree or diploma in Library Science.

Finance Officer & ASO: Graduation with relevant experience.

Assistant Engineer: Degree or diploma in Civil Engineering with working experience.

JSA/SSA: Class XII or Graduate with typing and computer skills.

Read Also
GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow
article-image

Selection Process and Guidelines

The recruitment process involves a multi-stage selection methodology comprising a written test, skill test, document verification, and medical fitness test. The age limits will be different for each post, and relaxations will be available for candidates under the reserved categories, as per the Government guidelines.

CBSE has emphasised that aspirants should go through the official notifications carefully and depend only on the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS for authentic updates with regard to eligibility, application procedure, and recruitment guidelines.

Important Dates:

Registration Start: 14th November 2025, 10:00 AM

Registration End: 4th December 2025, 11:50 PM

Fee Payment Start: 14th November 2025, 10:00 AM

Fee Payment End: 4th December 2025, 11:50 PM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025 PDF Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Out Today; Know Qualifying Marks, How To Check

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Out Today; Know Qualifying Marks, How To Check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know...

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know...

IIT Guwahati Hosts Second Annual Review Meeting Of RuTAG 2.0 Projects

IIT Guwahati Hosts Second Annual Review Meeting Of RuTAG 2.0 Projects

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

AIIMS Delhi Bags Top National Award For Overall Excellence At DHR-ICMR Summit 2025

AIIMS Delhi Bags Top National Award For Overall Excellence At DHR-ICMR Summit 2025