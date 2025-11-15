Delhi Blast Probe: NMC Removes Four Doctors From National Medical Register

NMC Bars Four Doctors from Practising Medicine | Image: X

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has struck off the names of four doctors from the National Medical Register after they were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the recent Delhi blast case.

NMC Bars Doctors from Medical Practice

The doctors, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed have been barred from practising medicine or holding any medical position until further orders. The decision follows official communication from the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council, which cancelled their registrations citing serious legal charges and violations of medical ethics guidelines.

"In view of the FIR registered under relevant Sections of UAPA, the National Medical Commission has removed names of Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad (Registration No. 14680/ 2017), Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, (Registration No. 15892/ 2019), Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, (Registration No. 15130/2018) and Dr. Shaheen Saeed (Registration No. 45961/ 2022) from IMR/NMR, vide orders dated 14.11.2025," reads the NMC notification.

Charges Cited Under Multiple Acts

According to the notification, an FIR (No. 162/2025) was registered in Srinagar under several sections of the UAPA, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act. Investigating agencies reported evidence linking the three J&K-registered doctors to the case, prompting immediate action under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.

Following the cancellation at the state level, the NMC directed that their names be removed from the Indian Medical Register (IMR) and National Medical Register (NMR) with immediate effect.

Part of Broader Investigation into Delhi Blast

The disciplinary action comes amid an expanding probe into the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives on November 10 and the deadly car blast near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people the same day.

According to media reports, so far, eight individuals, including multiple doctors, have been arrested, while several others continue to be questioned as the investigation widens.