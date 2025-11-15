 Delhi Blast Probe: NMC Removes Four Doctors From National Medical Register
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Blast Probe: NMC Removes Four Doctors From National Medical Register

Delhi Blast Probe: NMC Removes Four Doctors From National Medical Register

The National Medical Commission has removed four doctors from the National Medical Register after they were booked under UAPA in the Delhi blast case. Their medical licences were cancelled following a Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council order. The action comes amid an ongoing probe into the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives and the Red Fort car blast that killed 13 people.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
NMC Bars Four Doctors from Practising Medicine | Image: X

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has struck off the names of four doctors from the National Medical Register after they were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the recent Delhi blast case.

NMC Bars Doctors from Medical Practice

The doctors, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed have been barred from practising medicine or holding any medical position until further orders. The decision follows official communication from the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council, which cancelled their registrations citing serious legal charges and violations of medical ethics guidelines.

"In view of the FIR registered under relevant Sections of UAPA, the National Medical Commission has removed names of Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad (Registration No. 14680/ 2017), Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, (Registration No. 15892/ 2019), Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, (Registration No. 15130/2018) and Dr. Shaheen Saeed (Registration No. 45961/ 2022) from IMR/NMR, vide orders dated 14.11.2025," reads the NMC notification.

FPJ Shorts
India's First Digital Privacy Law Introduced, Making 'Trust Crucial' In The Age Of AI
India's First Digital Privacy Law Introduced, Making 'Trust Crucial' In The Age Of AI
'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His Movie Road In Rajasthan
'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His Movie Road In Rajasthan
Attention Mommies, Mumbai Gets Its FIRST Immersive, Experiential One-Stop Baby Store at Worli
Attention Mommies, Mumbai Gets Its FIRST Immersive, Experiential One-Stop Baby Store at Worli
Electronics Development Fund Invests ₹257.77 Crore In Eight Daughter Funds, Supporting Tech Startups & Generating 23,600 Jobs In India
Electronics Development Fund Invests ₹257.77 Crore In Eight Daughter Funds, Supporting Tech Startups & Generating 23,600 Jobs In India
Read Also
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty...
article-image

Charges Cited Under Multiple Acts

According to the notification, an FIR (No. 162/2025) was registered in Srinagar under several sections of the UAPA, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act. Investigating agencies reported evidence linking the three J&K-registered doctors to the case, prompting immediate action under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.

Following the cancellation at the state level, the NMC directed that their names be removed from the Indian Medical Register (IMR) and National Medical Register (NMR) with immediate effect.

Part of Broader Investigation into Delhi Blast

The disciplinary action comes amid an expanding probe into the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives on November 10 and the deadly car blast near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people the same day.

According to media reports, so far, eight individuals, including multiple doctors, have been arrested, while several others continue to be questioned as the investigation widens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Blast Probe: NMC Removes Four Doctors From National Medical Register

Delhi Blast Probe: NMC Removes Four Doctors From National Medical Register

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Out Today; Know Qualifying Marks, How To Check

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Out Today; Know Qualifying Marks, How To Check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know...

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Over 9,000 Vacancies Open For Teachers And Staff; Know...

IIT Guwahati Hosts Second Annual Review Meeting Of RuTAG 2.0 Projects

IIT Guwahati Hosts Second Annual Review Meeting Of RuTAG 2.0 Projects

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow