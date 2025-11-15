 AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Out Today; Know Qualifying Marks, How To Check
The Bar Council of India will release the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 today, November 15. Candidates who completed registration can download their hall ticket from the official website using their login credentials. AIBE 20 is scheduled for November 30, and the admit card will carry essential exam details. The qualifying marks are 45% for General/OBC and 40% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is releasing the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 today, November 15, on the official exam portal. Candidates who have registered for the All India Bar Examination can check and download the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 at allindiabarexamination.com.

In order to access the AIBE 20 admit card 2025, candidates will have to enter their login ID and password on the portal. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall, and only those who have successfully submitted their application forms will receive it. Candidates who fail to bring their AIBE 20 hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

AIBE 20 Exam Schedule and Reporting Time

AIBE XX will be held on November 30, 2025, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will have to report by 11:30 AM, as late entry will not be allowed.

The AIBE 20 admit card will carry details such as candidate name, parental information, enrollment or registration number, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, timing, reporting time, exam centre name, address, city, category, and PwD status.

AIBE 20 Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying mark for the AIBE 20 examination is 45% for General and OBC candidates, while the qualifying marks are 40% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The All India Bar Examination examines the extent to which a law graduate is qualified to practice in the country. Candidates who clear the examination will be awarded a ‘Certificate of Practice’ by the Bar Council of India, authorising them to represent their clients in the relevant courts of law. This certificate enables the advocates to practice in any High Court or any subordinate court throughout India.

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the link AIBE 20 admit card on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login ID and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AIBE 20 admit card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

