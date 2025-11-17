FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Parent & Community Partnerships

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal released the results of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025 today, marking the third edition of Mumbai’s most transparent and merit-driven school assessment.

With participation from schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, the survey once again mapped how institutions are evolving beyond academics. One of the key parameters reviewed this year was excellence in parent and community partnerships, an area that increasingly defines how schools function as extended ecosystems.

According to the FPJ survey findings, nearly 85% of schools maintain regular communication with parents, using apps, circulars and scheduled meetings to keep families involved in a child’s academic life. About 70% of schools go a step further by involving parents as guest speakers, panellists, or participants in cultural and academic events.

However, the survey reveals a noticeable gap in deep collaboration. Only 10–15% of schools have moved beyond routine engagement to embrace true partnership models where parents, alumni and neighbourhood communities take part in mentorships, school-led initiatives, community outreach, and student development programmes.

Survey evaluators noted that while communication channels are strong, schools are still transitioning towards shared decision-making and long-term parent-led projects.

Top 10 Schools for Parent & Community Partnerships

The following institutions ranked highest for demonstrating active, meaningful and consistent involvement of parents and the wider community:

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (E)

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai

Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu

Mumbai Public School, Malad (W)

OBEROI International School, Goregaon

Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy, Malad (E)

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

VIBGYOR High, Goregaon

The 2025 edition shows that Mumbai’s schools are increasingly recognising the role of parents and communities in shaping well-rounded learners.

Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically