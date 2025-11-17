 JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly

JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly

WBJEEB has released the final answer key for JELET 2025 after reviewing candidate objections, leading to the withdrawal of four questions from evaluation. The board confirmed that scoring will be based solely on the revised key. Results and rank cards will be announced soon. Candidates can now estimate their scores using the official marking scheme for single- and multiple-correct questions.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key | Official Notification

JELET 2025 Final Answer Key: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the final answer key for JELET 2025 after addressing the objections raised post-exam. There are significant changes in the updated answer key, following which subject experts scrutinised all the challenges brought forth by candidates.

Four Questions Withdrawn From Evaluation After Expert Scrutiny

In its key update, WBJEEB has withdrawn four questions from the scoring. These questions were withdrawn after a detailed evaluation of the objections submitted by the candidates during the challenge window. The board thus clarified that these withdrawn questions would not be considered while calculating the marks to ensure fairness and transparency in the assessment process.

Final Scoring Will Follow Revised Answer Key Only

The Board has already confirmed that the results and rank cards of JELET 2025 would be prepared strictly based on the finalised answer key. As objections have been fully addressed, candidates can use the updated key along with the official marking scheme to estimate their probable scores ahead of result publication.

Marking Scheme for Category I and II Questions

Category I (Single Correct Option): Every correct answer fetches 1 mark, while every incorrect answer results in a deduction of 0.25. More than one option being chosen is considered wrong and will attract negative marking.

Category II (Multiple Correct Options): Full marks (2) are awarded only when all correct options are selected. Marking any wrong option results in zero. For candidates selecting some of the correct options but not all, partial marking is allowed, provided no incorrect option is chosen. The formula applied is:

2 × (Number of correct options marked ÷ Total correct options).

The JELET exam was conducted as an offline, 2-hour test comprising 100 MCQs in English, out of which there were two marking groups.

JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Direct Link

