 FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Excellence In Digital Learning & Technology Adoption 
The survey reveals that almost 90% of schools have adopted digital tools and platforms; hence, it can be stated that the basic adoption of technology has now become a standard across most institutions.

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today released the findings of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the third edition of the city’s most transparent and merit-based assessment of school performance.

Covering institutions across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, this year’s survey placed a sharp spotlight on how schools are adapting to rapid technological shifts. One of the important parameters reviewed was Excellence in Digital Learning & Technology Adoption.

The survey reveals that almost 90% of schools have adopted digital tools and platforms; hence, it can be stated that the basic adoption of technology has now become a standard across most institutions. Smartboards, classroom devices, online learning portals, and tech-enabled assessments are being widely used.

But the findings also point to a larger trend: while infrastructure is in place, deep integration into teaching, pedagogy and school-wide decision-making remains limited. And for most of these schools, technology still acts as an add-on rather than a transformative agent to reshape how students learn or how teachers teach.

The survey noted that the journey toward innovative, data-driven and personalised digital learning models is underway but still evolving. The transition from “using technology” to “using technology meaningfully” remains the next step for most schools.

Top 10 Schools for Digital Learning & Technology Adoption

Billabong High International School, Santacruz

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Friends’ Academy, Mulund

Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai

Greenlawns School, Worli

OBEROI International School, Jogeshwari East

ORCHIDS The International School, Dombivli

Radcliffe School, Ulwe

The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar

VIBGYOR High, Kharghar

As Mumbai’s education landscape modernises, the FPJ Survey 2025 highlights a clear shift: digital adoption is no longer optional. 

Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically

