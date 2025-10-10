Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Chhota Rajan Aide Gangster DK Rao Again For Threatening Investors Over ₹1.25 Crore Builder Default

Gangster DK Rao | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested notorious gangster Ravi Mallesh Borra alias DK Rao (59) a close aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan along with two accomplices, for allegedly threatening investors on behalf of a builder who defaulted on payments exceeding ₹1.25 crore.

Builder, Mediators Also Held

This is Rao’s second arrest this year, following his detention in January for allegedly issuing death threats to a hotelier in an extortion case. According to officials, the other two arrested are builder Mimit Bhuta and Anil Singh Alias Anil Parerao, who allegedly acted as mediators in the intimidation racket.

The builder reportedly collected crores from investors for a housing project in Ghatkopar but failed to deliver. When investors began demanding refunds, the builder allegedly roped in DK Rao to intimidate them into silence.

Threats Issued to Silence Investors

The builder had defaulted on payments worth over ₹1.25 crore. To stop investors from demanding their money back, he engaged DK Rao to threaten them,” a senior Crime Branch officer said.

Although the incident occurred last year, the formal complaint was lodged recently, prompting the Crime Branch to register an FIR and make the arrests. Rao and the others will be produced before the court on Saturday.

Rao’s Long Criminal Record

A resident of Dharavi, Rao began his criminal journey with petty thefts in the 1990s before joining Chhota Rajan’s gang, becoming a key player in extortion rackets across Mumbai. Over time, he developed his own network but continued his allegiance to Rajan.

DK Rao has 42 criminal cases registered against him, including six for murder, five for dacoity, and multiple for extortion. In October 2022, the Bombay High Court granted him bail in an organised crime case where he allegedly made extortion calls from jail.

Also Watch:

Underworld’s Real Estate Nexus Under Lens

Crime Branch officials say Rao’s latest arrest highlights how underworld operatives continue to act as enforcers in real estate disputes, despite numerous arrests and bail orders. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/