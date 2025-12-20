'Shubman Is Short Of Runs..': Ajit Agarkar Explains Gill Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

India took a bold call to drop vice-captain Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav unveiled the squad with Ishan Kishan making a comeback and Rinku Singh preferred over the 26-year-old. Agarkar argued that Shubman's form counted against him.

"We know what a quality player Shubman Gill is, short of runs at the moment. Unfortunately he missed out this T20 World Cup and he was the last World Cup too," Agarkar said in the press conference.

With Shubman dropped, India appointed Axar Patel as vice-captain. Gill missed out on the IND vs SA 5th t20I in Ahmedabad due to injury. Sanju Samson played that game and his brisk 37 all but sealed his spot at the top of the order. Agarkar further explained that they looked at combinations which had a keeper at the top.

"You are looking at combinations. If your keeper was going to bat, he would bat at the top of the order. Shubman is unfortunate to miss out. Someone has to miss out when you pick 15," Agarkar added.

Keeping that combination in mind, the selectors also added Ishan Kishan to the ranks. Kishan had a record breaking run in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading them to their maiden title. The left-hander scored a century in the final, earning himself a recall to the Indian side after 3 years.