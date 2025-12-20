'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Shardul Thakur | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the IPL 2026 Auction, highlighting how the franchise has successfully strengthened its core while adding strategic depth across departments through trade ins. With a blend of returning familiar faces, impactful new additions, and promising talent, the auction has allowed MI to reinforce their trademark balance, adaptability and long-term squad planning.

Reflecting on the franchise’s broader thinking, Jayawardene emphasised the importance of structure and clarity behind every move. “We’re very pleased with the balance we’ve been able to build after the auction. Shardul (Thakur) gives us a different structure with his versatility, experience and all-round depth. Him being a Mumbai boy … It's a great story from where he started and then became part of Mumbai Indians.

Sherfane (Rutherford) is someone we’ve rated highly for a long time, and adding an overseas left-handed power-hitter gives us the flexibility we always look for. We’ve also brought back players like Mayank (Markande), who not only understand the MI philosophy but have also previously made an impact here.”

“That continuity and clarity of role is something we value deeply, even if players sometimes go away in big auctions, we always keep an eye on their progress and bring them back when the structure allows.”

He further reiterated that Mumbai Indians’ philosophy continues to be built around role clarity, adaptability and tactical intelligence, foundations that have shaped the franchise’s success over the years while tipping AM Ghazanfar to make a difference with his mystery spin.

“What we’ve always prided ourselves on at MI is flexibility with clear purpose, players understanding different roles and adapting to game situations, especially through the middle overs. We’re also really excited to finally have Allah Ghazanfar available in our set-up. We’ve always known his talent and what a mystery spinner brings to our attack. He’s progressed really well after his injury, and we’re looking forward to helping him evolve within the MI environment.”