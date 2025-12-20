 'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene praised their IPL 2026 auction strategy, highlighting a strengthened core and added depth through key trades and returns. Emphasizing role clarity, flexibility, and tactical intelligence, MI aims for balance and adaptability. Jayawardene also expressed optimism about mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar’s comeback and impact.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Shardul Thakur | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the IPL 2026 Auction, highlighting how the franchise has successfully strengthened its core while adding strategic depth across departments through trade ins. With a blend of returning familiar faces, impactful new additions, and promising talent, the auction has allowed MI to reinforce their trademark balance, adaptability and long-term squad planning.

Reflecting on the franchise’s broader thinking, Jayawardene emphasised the importance of structure and clarity behind every move. “We’re very pleased with the balance we’ve been able to build after the auction. Shardul (Thakur) gives us a different structure with his versatility, experience and all-round depth. Him being a Mumbai boy … It's a great story from where he started and then became part of Mumbai Indians.

Sherfane (Rutherford) is someone we’ve rated highly for a long time, and adding an overseas left-handed power-hitter gives us the flexibility we always look for. We’ve also brought back players like Mayank (Markande), who not only understand the MI philosophy but have also previously made an impact here.”

Read Also
'Shubman Is Short Of Runs..': Ajit Agarkar Explains Gill Snub From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
article-image
Read Also
'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...
article-image

“That continuity and clarity of role is something we value deeply, even if players sometimes go away in big auctions, we always keep an eye on their progress and bring them back when the structure allows.”

FPJ Shorts
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors

He further reiterated that Mumbai Indians’ philosophy continues to be built around role clarity, adaptability and tactical intelligence, foundations that have shaped the franchise’s success over the years while tipping AM Ghazanfar to make a difference with his mystery spin.

“What we’ve always prided ourselves on at MI is flexibility with clear purpose, players understanding different roles and adapting to game situations, especially through the middle overs. We’re also really excited to finally have Allah Ghazanfar available in our set-up. We’ve always known his talent and what a mystery spinner brings to our attack. He’s progressed really well after his injury, and we’re looking forward to helping him evolve within the MI environment.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy...

'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy...

Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Player Caught Smoking On Plane, Denied Re-Entry: Report

AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test: England Slide To 207/6 At Stumps On Day 4 In Massive Chase Of 435 In...

AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test: England Slide To 207/6 At Stumps On Day 4 In Massive Chase Of 435 In...

'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai...

'Shardul Thakur Will Give Us A Different Structure With His Versatility & Experience,' Says Mumbai...

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...

'Jitesh Sharma Did Nothing Wrong..': Netizens React After India Star SNUBBED From T20 World Cup 2026...