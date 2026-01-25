ISPL Season 3: Saif Ali Stars With 30-Ball 61 As Tiigers Of Kolkata Hold Nerve To Edge Falcon Risers Hyderabad In High-Scoring Clash

Tiigers of Kolkata secured a vital 13-run victory over Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Sunday. |

Surat, January 25: Tiigers of Kolkata secured a vital 13-run victory over Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Sunday.

A dominant batting display led by Saif Ali's half-century propelled Kolkata to 119/4, a total that proved just out of reach for Hyderabad, who finished on 106/6 despite a spirited chase.

Batting first, Tiigers of Kolkata overcame the early loss of opener Saroj Paramanik to post a commanding total. Saif Ali was the architect of the innings, smashing a fluent 61 off just 30 deliveries. His knock was studded with four boundaries and three sixes. He found able support from Rajat Mundhe, who contributed a brisk 22 off 18 balls, and Bhavesh Pawar, who added late impetus with 14 off 7 balls. For Falcon Risers, Parveen Kumar was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 21 runs in his two overs, while Lokesh Lokesh chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Falcon Risers Hyderabad faced a stiff target of 12 runs per over. They lost opener Mansoor KL early but recovered through a partnership between Prashant Gharat and Sanskar Dhyani. Gharat scored 22 off 13 balls, but it was Dhyani who kept the chase alive with an aggressive 46 off 26 balls, including three fours and three sixes. However, the Kolkata bowlers tightened the screws in the middle overs.

Shivam Kumar delivered a match-winning spell for the Tiigers, taking 2 wickets for just 7 runs in his solitary over, effectively stalling the Hyderabad momentum. Firdos Alam also claimed crucial wickets, finishing with figures of 2 for 23. Despite a late unbeaten 11 from Nitin Anili Matunge, the Falcon Risers fell short, ending their innings at 106/6.

Bengaluru Strikers will now face Chennai Singams in yet another southern derby at 8 PM.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Tiigers of Kolkata 119/4 in 10 overs (Saif Ali 61, Rajat Mundhe 22, Bhavesh Pawar 14; Parveen Kumar 3-21, Lokesh Lokesh 1-32) bt Falcon Risers Hyderabad 106/6 in 10 overs (Sanskar Dhyani 46, Prashant Gharat 22, Nitin Anili Matunge 11*; Shivam Kumar 2-7, Firdos Alam 2-23) by 13 runs.