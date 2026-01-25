Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20; Video

Image: ANI/X

In a serene yet meaningful pre-match ritual, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the iconic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of the third T20 international against New Zealand. Gambhir offered prayers at the historic shrine, seeking blessings for the team’s success and smooth performance in the series.

The visit highlighted Gambhir’s spiritual side and his belief in drawing positive energy before crucial matches. Known for his disciplined and strategic approach as a coach, Gambhir’s trip to the temple was seen as a gesture to inspire the team and connect with the local culture.

Fans and locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Indian opener, expressing admiration for Gambhir’s humble and grounded demeanor. Social media buzzed with images and videos of the coach at the temple, emphasizing the blend of cricket and spirituality that often characterizes Indian sports traditions.

As India prepares for the third T20 clash against New Zealand in Guwahati, Gambhir’s prayers at Kamakhya Temple are expected to provide both mental strength and motivation to the players, underlining the balance between preparation, skill, and faith in the game.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the second T20I against New Zealand, smashing 82 runs off just 37 balls to guide India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play and impeccable timing, left the opposition struggling to contain him.

However, what caught the attention of fans and cricket pundits alike was a heartfelt gesture following the match. During the post-match handshake, Suryakumar touched the feet of Raghu, Team India’s throwdown specialist, who has been instrumental in honing his skills during practice sessions. This act of respect highlighted Suryakumar’s gratitude for the support behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed by the public.

Raghu, who consistently helps India’s batters by replicating match-like bowling during nets, has become a key figure in the team’s preparation. Suryakumar’s acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the often-unsung heroes of cricket, whose efforts in practice sessions contribute significantly to players’ on-field success.

Suryakumar’s explosive knock not only thrilled fans but also reinforced his reputation as one of the most dynamic hitters in modern cricket. The touching tribute to Raghu also sparked admiration across social media, celebrating the spirit of respect and teamwork within the Indian squad.