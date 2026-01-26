Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star's Comeback Delayed Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma is headed to CoE, and is expected to return for the 4th T20I in the IND vs NZ series. | Image Credits: X/BCCI

Tilak Varma's comeback ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been delayed. The left-hander is currently in recovery after undergoing an abdominal procedure. Tilak was expected to be back for the IND vs NZ 4th T20I in Vizag, but that date has now been pushed further back.

Varma is a key component of India's T20I plans and is ranked No.3 in the ICC T20I Rankings. While scarcely used, his ability to roll the arm over is valued by the management and will be a huge miss. Shreyas Iyer, who was called up to the T20I squad for the first 3 games, will continue to remain part of the squad until the end of the series as per the Times of India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Varma suffered a testicular torsion earlier in January and immediately underwent surgery for the same. Testicular torsion is a serious medical condition that occurs when a testicle twists on the spermatic cord, the structure that supplies blood and oxygen to the testicle. This twisting cuts off blood flow, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling.

Tilak Varma was initially ruled out of the first three T20Is of the IND vs NZ series. Shreyas Iyer was named replacement for the games though it was Ishan Kishan who made the spot his own so far. Iyer has been asked to stay with the squad till the end of the series, as the medical team takes a cautious approach with the Tilak's injury.

The Mumbai Indians star was reported to be pain free last week. That remains to be the case but given the mounting injury troubles the team management want him to be fit and ready. Tilak could yet play the 5th game of the series in Thiruvananthapuram, or the warm up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in February 4.

India begin their T20 World Cup title defence against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.