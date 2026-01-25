Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral Video

India star Tilak Varma shared a heartwarming video of his pet dog Trigger on social media. For his 7th birthday, Varma arranged for a special evening with other pet friends in a video which has since gone viral. The left-hander, who is part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad is expected to join the team ahead of the IND vs NZ 4th T20I.

In the video, Varma's dog can be seen wearing a party topper and posing in front of a happy birthday banner with several other pets attending the event. The video shows the India star interacting with the other dogs and cozying up to Trigger, in what surely had the internet in awe.

Varma has been out of action for a while since undergoing surgery. The left-hander had an adbominal issue which required him to go under the knife. As a result, Tilak has not been part of India's current series against New Zealand so far.

Varma is a key component in India's plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. As per the Times of India, the Mumbai Indians star is now pain free and is just awaiting clearance to return to play.

Read Also Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd...

Testicular torsion is a serious medical condition that occurs when a testicle twists on the spermatic cord, the structure that supplies blood and oxygen to the testicle. This twisting cuts off blood flow, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling.

Tilak was in Rajkot and he immediately went under the knife. While surgery risked his participation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, he is now in line to return midway through the IND vs NZ series.

In Tilak's absence, India have called up Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad. Shreyas will be available for the first three games of the series, with Tilak set to return for the 4th game in Vishakhapatnam. Varma meanwhile is a vital cog in the set up, scoring 567 runs in 18 innings in 2025, averaging 47.25 with a strike rate of 129.15.