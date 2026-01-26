 Padma Awards 2026: Ex-IPL Star Praveen Kumar 'Confused' After Congratulatory Messages As Namesake Para Athlete Receives Republic Day Honour
Padma Awards 2026: Ex-IPL Star Praveen Kumar 'Confused' After Congratulatory Messages As Namesake Para Athlete Receives Republic Day Honour

Soon after the Padma Awards list was released, social media erupted with congratulatory messages for former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar, assuming he had won the honour. The confusion arose due to a name match. It was later clarified that the award was given to para-athlete Praveen Kumar, not the ex-pacer, highlighting how quickly misinformation spreads online.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar | IANS

New Delhi: Soon after the Padma Awards list was made public on Sunday, a case of mistaken identity involving Praveen Kumar triggered confusion on social media, with several users assuming the honour had been conferred on the former Indian cricketer instead of a para-athlete.

The confusion arose after the name Praveen Kumar from Uttar Pradesh appeared in the official list of Padma Award recipients. Shortly after the announcement, congratulatory messages flooded social media platforms, with many users tagging and messaging former India pacer Praveen Kumar.

Several people also reached out to the former cricketer over phone calls to inform him about the award. Unaware of any such recognition, Praveen Kumar was left surprised and reportedly responded with a puzzled, “What? When?” to those congratulating him.

The matter was later clarified after news agency IANS contacted Praveen Kumar to verify the reports. Reacting with laughter, he shared how he became aware of the confusion only after receiving multiple calls and messages.

It was subsequently confirmed that the Padma Award had been conferred to Praveen Kumar, a para-athlete, in recognition of his contributions to sports. The former cricketer was not among the recipients of the prestigious civilian honour.

Following the clarification, several social media users deleted their congratulatory posts, acknowledging the mix-up. The episode once again highlighted how quickly assumptions can spread on social media.

Officials noted that the Padma Awards list clearly mentioned the field and background of each awardee, and the brief confusion did not take away from the achievement of the actual recipient, whose accomplishments earned him national recognition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

