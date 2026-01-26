 India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi Makes Claim With IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Show
India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have been hit by an injury crisis. Washington Sundar's participation for the tournament is in doubt after the all-rounder suffered a side strain. Riyan Parag, who himself is on the path to full fitness could come as replacement. Furthermore, Ravi Bishnoi has also made a claim with an impressive performance in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Washington Sundar's participation at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 remains in jeopardy as the all-rounder continues to recover from injury. The Gujarat Titans star suffered a side strain and was ruled out of the IND vs NZ T20I series. Sundar was expected to be fit for the tournament, but his issue is believed to be more serious.

While India have a deadline until January 31 to announce changes to their squad, the Men in Blue can make additional changes by seeking ICC approval. The BCCI are likely to wait until the warm up fixtures before taking a call on Washington.

In case the all-rounder misses out, India are getting their bases covered. Riyan Parag is on the verge of full fitness after reporting to CoE with a shoulder injury. The Rajasthan Royals ace is expected to feature in a couple of simulation matches to assess his match fitness as per Times of India.

Another option to replace Sundar could be Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi was called up to the Indian team for the IND vs NZ series in Sundar's absence. He has played only 1 game but made a significant impact. The leg spinner bowled a tight spell to put the brakes on in the middle overs, finishing with figures of 2/18 in his four overs.

India are expected to play South Africa on February 4 in their only warm up match for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India 'A' are also expected to feature in some games, with either intra-squad matches before the USA clash on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

