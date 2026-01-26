 T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games

The schedule for warm-up matches ahead of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup is expected to be announced on Monday. India ‘A’ and the USA will feature in the practice games, while Suryakumar Yadav-led India will play one fixture. The tournament will be held from February 7 to March 8 across India and Sri Lanka.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games |

New Delhi: The schedule for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches is likely to be announced later on Monday, with the India ‘A’ team and USA set to feature. The mega event is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 in both India and Sri Lanka.

India ‘A’ are expected to play two practice games, while the main World Cup squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will have one fixture to play. It is yet to be known if the main Indian team plays their warm-up game at either DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai or Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Defending champions India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against the United States of America (USA) on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. “The final schedule of the warm-up games will most likely come today. As compared to the chatter going around, it might have some tweaks," said a source familiar with the matter to IANS on Monday.

The Indian team is likely to assemble in Mumbai on either February 2 or 3 ahead of the tournament, with the BCCI previously announcing that Tilak Varma will join the team after gaining full fitness and completing his rehab from a lower abdomen injury at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In J&K's Samba
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In J&K's Samba
Over 30 Million Accounts Affected By Coupang's Data Leak
Over 30 Million Accounts Affected By Coupang's Data Leak
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Warns Against Complacency Despite Record Profits
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Warns Against Complacency Despite Record Profits
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi Makes Claim With IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Show
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi Makes Claim With IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Show
Read Also
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Take 3-0 Lead Before Drinks Break, Rout New...
article-image

The USA, who are in Group A alongside India, will play two warm-up matches on February 3 and 5, with the DY Patil Stadium in contention to host those games. Apart from India and USA, Group A also has Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

Warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 World Cup traditionally provide teams with a chance to fine-tune their combinations and assess conditions before the start of the race for winning the glittering silverware.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi...
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi...
India Vs Pakistan Clash In Danger? PCB Mull Boycott In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Drama
India Vs Pakistan Clash In Danger? PCB Mull Boycott In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Drama
Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star's Comeback Delayed Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star's Comeback Delayed Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Padma Awards 2026: Ex-IPL Star Praveen Kumar 'Confused' After Congratulatory Messages As Namesake...
Padma Awards 2026: Ex-IPL Star Praveen Kumar 'Confused' After Congratulatory Messages As Namesake...