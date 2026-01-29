Furry Intruder! Dog Brings Laughter To Fans After Running Onto Field During IND vs NZ 4th T20I; Video Goes Viral

Image: Cricket_live247/X

Cricket fans witnessed an unusual and amusing incident during the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand, when a dog unexpectedly ran onto the field, momentarily halting play. The playful intruder trotted across the boundary, surprising players and fans alike, and adding a lighthearted break to an otherwise competitive encounter.

The canine visitor appeared near the outfield. Fielders paused, unsure of how to react, while the umpires signaled for a brief stoppage in play. Social media quickly picked up on the incident, with fans sharing photos and videos of the furry intruder. Many called it a “funny moment” and joked that the dog was a “special guest” for the match, bringing smiles to both players and spectators.

Moments like these highlight the lighter side of cricket, reminding everyone that even at high-stakes international matches, unpredictable and humorous events can add charm to the game. The match soon resumed, but the dog’s brief cameo was a memorable highlight for fans watching both in the stadium and at home.

Team India’s camp looked relaxed and full of fun ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand as a light-hearted moment involving Ishan Kishan went viral at the airport. What began as a calm, friendly chat soon turned into classic dressing-room banter, giving fans a glimpse of the squad’s cheerful mood off the field.

Ishan Kishan was seen chilling with Hardik Pandya, the two sharing laughs while waiting at the airport. The moment reflected the easy camaraderie between the senior all-rounder and the wicketkeeper-batter, who has been a regular presence in India’s white-ball setup.

However, the calm didn’t last long. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma soon entered the frame and decided to have some fun at Kishan’s expense. In a playful twist, the trio jokingly dragged Ishan away from Hardik, much to everyone’s amusement. Kishan offered mock resistance, laughing as his teammates pulled him along, turning the airport lounge into an impromptu comedy act.

The clip quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with many enjoying the team’s relaxed vibe ahead of an important match. Such moments highlight the strong bond within the Indian squad and how players balance competitive intensity with light-hearted fun.

As India prepare to face New Zealand in the crucial fourth T20I, scenes like these suggest the team is in a positive headspace, united, confident, and enjoying each other’s company both on and off the field.