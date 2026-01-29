Yuvraj Singh Compares Abhishek Sharma With Shubman Gill And Reveals Real Reason Behind His Retirement On Podcast With Sania Mirza | VIDEO

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai, January 29: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh once again offered rare and honest insights into the Indian cricket during a candid conversation on a podast "Serving It Up with Sania", hosted by Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza herself. Yuvraj Singh made a comparison between young Indian cricketers and future stars Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. He opened up about the difference between their journeys to the Indian team.

Yuvraj Singh also spoke about mentorship, discipline, long-term planning and the mental pressure which pushed him away from the game he once loved.

Yuvraj Singh on Shubman Gill's Mindset and Work Ethic

Speaking about Shubman Gill, Yuvraj made it clear that the batter was already on the right path early in his career. According to Yuvraj, Gill stood out because of his intelligence, discipline and strong work ethic.

He said, "Shubman was already playing for India. He is much smarter, more hardworking and has greater work ethics." He highlighted why Shubman smoothly transitioned into international cricket.

He also added that Gill's mindset and preparation set him apart, making him a natural fit for the highest level without needing a major hand-holding from anyone.

4-Year Plan That Changed Abhishek Sharma's Career

Yuvraj's role as a mentor became even more evident when he spoke about Abhishek Sharma. Unlike Gill, Abhishek was seen as raw talent and he needed structured guidance and patience.

Yuvraj revealed that he and Abhishek followed a clear four-year plan and the goal was not quick success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but a place in the Indian team.

"I told him clearly, I'm not here to motivate you to play the IPL. I'm here to help you play for the country," Yuvraj said.

He explained that Abhishek was given specific targets and habits to follow over four years. The former cricketer believed that if Abhishek stayed disciplined, his natural talent would take him to the international level.

Abhishek Sharma did exactly the same. After four years and three months of focused efforts, he finally earned his India cap.

Why Yuvraj Singh Decided to Retire from Cricket

Beyond mentoring, Yuvraj also spoke emotionally about his own journey and retirement from cricket. He said the decision to quit cricket was not sudden but built up over time due to the mental and physical fatigue.

The pressure of constant expectations, combined with health struggles and lack of support, made cricket feel like a burden rather than a passion.

"Not Feeling Respected"

"I was not enjoying my game. I wondered why I was playing cricket when I was not enjoying it. I was not feeling supported. I was not feeling respected," Yuvraj admitted.

He added that constantly having to prove himself drained him completely. The joy once defined his career had disappeared which force him to question why he was holding on.

Yuvraj said there came a point when he felt that he had already given everything to the game. Continuing just to justify his place no longer made sense to him.