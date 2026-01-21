 Abhishek Sharma Overtakes His Mentor Yuvraj Singh For Most Sixes By Indian Batsmen In T20Is During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur
The left-hander smashed several big sixes and overtook his mentor and former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in the list of most sixes by Indian batsmen in T20 Internationals.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Nagpur, January 21: Young Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma achieved a major milestone during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. The left-hander smashed several big sixes and overtook his mentor and former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in the list of most sixes by Indian batsmen in T20 Internationals.

Abhishek Sharma now has 77 sixes in T20Is, moving past Yuvraj Singh who has 74 sixes to his name in the shorter format of the game. Yuvraj Singh, who is also a left-handed batsman from Punjab, has played an important role in shaping Abhishek Sharma's career over the years.

Abhishek Sharma continued his strong form in the IND Vs NZ first T20I as well. He scored 84 runs off 35 deliveries with 5 fours and 8 sixes. His powerful innings helped Team India reach 134/3 in 11.1 overs.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan made his comeback to the team and hit a boundary off the first ball he faced but fell for only eight runs soon after. India's aggressive batting put New Zealand under pressure as they chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Abhishek Sharma's latest achievement shows how quickly he is rising in India's T20I batting charts and how his big-hitting ability has become a major asset for the team. This is a good sign for the team as the ICC T20 World Cup is nearing.

