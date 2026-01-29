Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Why Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka And Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Did Not Shake Hands After Match

Melbourne, January 29: Aryna Sabalenka's powerful march into yet another Australian Open final came with a moment that stood out beyond the scoreline. After the Belarusian world No.1 defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 in the women's singles semi-final at Rod Laver Arena, the players did not meet at the net for the traditional handshake. The decision was pre-planned due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, a stance Ukrainian players have maintained across global tennis events since 2022.

Sabalenka Dominates To Reach Fourth Straight Final

Sabalenka was in complete control throughout the match, using her power and aggression to shut down Svitolina's challenge in straight sets. The victory sent her into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final and kept her firmly on course for a third Melbourne title.

The Political Context Behind the No-Handshake

The absence of a handshake was not a sign of disrespect between the players. Ukrainian tennis players have consistently avoided handshakes with opponents from Russia and Belarus as a symbolic protest against the war. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, which places Belarusian players under the same protest policy followed by Ukrainian athletes.

Organisers Alert Crowd Before the Match

To avoid confusion or negative reactions from spectators, Australian Open organisers informed the crowd ahead of time. A message on the big screen at Rod Laver Arena requested fans to respect the no-handshake protocol. The players also kept their distance during pre-match introductions and official photographs.

Historic Opportunity Slips Away For Svitolina

The loss ended Svitolina's bid to become the first Ukrainian woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam singles final. Despite the defeat, her run to the semi-finals was one of her strongest performances at the Australian Open.

What Lies Ahead for Sabalenka

Sabalenka will now face either Elena Rybakina or Jessica Pegula in the final as she continues her dominant run in Melbourne and looks to add another Australian Open trophy to her growing list of achievements.