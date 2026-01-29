 'I Just Had A Disagreement And...': X User Clarifies Post After Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back Over Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Just Had A Disagreement And...': X User Clarifies Post After Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back Over Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli

'I Just Had A Disagreement And...': X User Clarifies Post After Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back Over Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli

A social media exchange between Ravichandran Ashwin and an X user gained attention after the user clarified their stance following Ashwin’s strong response to claims that he took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli. The clarification emphasized that the disagreement was not a fan war but an observation, highlighting how online discussions can quickly escalate into controversy.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

An exchange on social media involving Ravichandran Ashwin and an X user has drawn attention after the user clarified their stance following the former India spinner’s strong response to claims of an indirect dig at Virat Kohli.

The episode began after India’s dominant win over New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati, where the hosts chased down a target of 154 in just 10 overs to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. In a post-match analysis video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke about India’s evolving batting philosophy, highlighting the shift from a conservative approach to a more aggressive, high-tempo style of play in T20 cricket.

Read Also
Ishan Kishan Misses IND Vs NZ 4th T20I In Fresh Injury Concern For Gambhir & Co Ahead Of ICC T20...
article-image

Image: Rajiv/X

Read Also
'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI...
article-image

During the discussion, Ashwin referenced the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where India scored 176 and successfully defended the total by seven runs. He praised Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling performance and Suryakumar Yadav’s match-turning catch. However, his omission of Virat Kohli’s crucial 76 off 59 balls in the final sparked criticism from a section of fans, who alleged that Ashwin was taking an indirect swipe at the senior batter.

Ashwin responded firmly to one such post on X, dismissing the claims and clarifying that there was no rift between him and Kohli. He revealed that he had personally spoken to Kohli about the matter, adding that both shared a laugh over how social media often fuels “clickbait fan wars.” Ashwin thanked the discussion for giving them a reason to reconnect and bond.

FPJ Shorts
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farah Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate Guide To Top Music Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farah Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate Guide To Top Music Events To Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute; Internet Reacts
Watch - Woman Offers Namaz On Busy Kerala Road, Halts Traffic In Protest Over Property Dispute; Internet Reacts
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
Adani Power Net Profit Drops To ₹2,488 Crore In Q3, Revenue Slides To ₹12,451 Crore Amid Softening Realisations
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Condolences Are Useless, Need To Identify Root Cause': Sanjay Raut Questions Ajit Pawar's Death In Baramati Plane Crash - VIDEO

X user responds back to Ravichandran Ashwin

Following Ashwin’s clarification, the X user in question responded with a detailed post, stressing that there was no intention of starting a fan war. The user wrote, “btw I love Ravi Ashwin's YouTube channel & the way he covers all cricket around the globe & I had just an observation but great if it gave you an opportunity to have a conversation with Virat. It was not about fanwar, I just had disagreement & I answered the same with logic & stats.”

Image: Rajiv/X

The exchange highlights the intensity of online cricket discourse, where analysis is often interpreted through the lens of player loyalty. It also underlines Ashwin’s openness to engaging with fans and clarifying his views, while reinforcing that discussions around the game need not be driven by rivalry or personal narratives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Just Had A Disagreement And...': X User Clarifies Post After Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back Over...
'I Just Had A Disagreement And...': X User Clarifies Post After Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back Over...
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final: Check Out Match...
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final: Check Out Match...
Players & Officials Observe Moment Of Silence For Late Ajit Pawar Before Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji...
Players & Officials Observe Moment Of Silence For Late Ajit Pawar Before Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji...
Furry Intruder! Dog Brings Laughter To Fans After Running Onto Field During IND vs NZ 4th T20I;...
Furry Intruder! Dog Brings Laughter To Fans After Running Onto Field During IND vs NZ 4th T20I;...
Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video
Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video