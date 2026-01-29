Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Spotted Playing Gully Cricket With Fans In Mumbai Amid Injury Rehabilitation

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Spotted Playing Gully Cricket With Fans In Mumbai | X

Mumbai, January 29: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sai Sudharsan has reminded fans why he is one of the most loved young cricketers in the game. A photo has hit the internet and gone viral on social media which shows the Gujarat Titans batter casually playing a friendly game of gully cricket with fans in Mumbai.

The viral photo shows the 24-year-old Indian batter enjoying the friendly street match away from the floodlights, franchises and pressure. The photo is being widely shared on social media and it is being claimed that it is from early 2026. The viral photo created and online buzz and the fans are praising Sudharsan for his humility and pure love for cricket.

Injury Update And Road To Recovery

There are reports that Sai Sudharsan is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after he sustained a rib fracture during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026 match. There are also reports that Sai Sudharsan will be ruled out of the remainder of the Ranji Trohy 2026 Season due to the injury. However, he is likely to be fit in time for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This is a good news for the Gujarat Titans fans as he will once again play for the franchise.

Strong IPL Connect With Mumbai

Mumbai has been a special venue for Sai Sudharsan in recent seasons of IPL. During the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Wankhede Stadium, he played a memorable knock of 80 off 49 balls against the Mumbai Indians. He finished the IPL 2025 season as one of Gujarat Titans' top performers with 759 runs and cementing his reputation as a dependable big-match player.

Rapid Rise in Indian Cricket

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sudharsan has enjoyed a sharp rise in Indian cricket. He made his first-class debut in late 2022 with a century, followed by his ODI debut for India in December 2023, where he struck two consecutive half-centuries against South Africa. He added another milestone by making his Test debut in 2025.

Sudharsan has been a consistent performer in the IPL as well. He was part of Gujarat Titans' title-winning campaign in 2022, he scored a vital 96 in the 2023 final and in IPL 2024 became the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 IPL runs. That season, he topped the Titans' batting charts with 527 runs, including his maiden IPL century.