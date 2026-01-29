 RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026 Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB To Bowl First And Look To Seal Final Spot
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB To Bowl First To Seal Final Spot | X

Vadodara, January 29: UP Warriorz (UPW) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in a high-stakes clash at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with contrasting objectives heading into the match. While RCB is aiming to seal a spot in the final, UPW enters the contest in a must-win situation to stay alive in the tournament. UPW will have to win their remaining two matches to stay alive in the contest. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The toss will play a crucial role, with conditions in Vadodara traditionally offering early assistance to bowlers before settling down for batters. Captains from both sides will be keen to make the most of the decision, keeping dew and pitch behaviour in mind.

UP Warriorz led by Meg Lanning come into the match in a must-win situation as they look to stay alive in the tournament. Despite having a settled squad with experienced internationals such as Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Shikha Pandey, UPW need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captained by Smriti Mandhana are eyeing a place in the final and will be keen to seal qualification with a strong performance. With key players like Mandhana and Richa Ghosh in form, supported by a balanced bowling unit and a strong spin attack, RCB will be confident of putting in a complete showing under pressure.

UP Warriorz Playing XI:

UP Warriorz will bat with Meg Lanning (captain), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana and Kranti Gaud.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil and Lauren Bell.

Toss Update: RCB wins toss and choose to bowl first.

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Kotambi.

