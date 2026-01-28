 VIDEO: Shivam Dube Smashes 94-Metre MONSTER In 29-Run Over Off Ish Sodhi In IND Vs NZ 4th T20I In Vizag
Shivam Dube went berserk in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. The left-hander played a counter-attacking innings smashing the Kiwi attack to all parts of the boundary. Dube smashed 29 runs off an Ish Sodhi over with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries, including a 94-metre monster hit.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
Dube walked into bat with India in deep trouble having slipped to 63/4. He signalled his intentions with a massive 101 metre six off Mitchell Santner to get the proceedings. However, it was against Ish Sodhi where the Chennai Super Kings ace went full throttle.

Dube picked up a double of the first ball, before smashing 2 boundaries and 3 sixes. The left-hander was at his imperious best, smashing the ball at pure will to pick up 29 from the over.

Most runs scored in an over by an Indian batter (T20I)

36 Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad Durban 2007

30 Sanju Samson off Rishad Hossain Hyderabad 2024

28 Rohit Sharma off Mitchell Stac Gros Islet 2024

28 Shivam Dube off Ish Sodhi Vizag 2026

Dube single handedly kept India in the run chase after the top order crumbled in the pursuit of 215. The left-hander reached his half-century in just 15 balls, making it the third fastest by an Indian in the format. Dube now only trails Yuvraj Singh (12 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (14 balls) for the quickest fifty by an Indian. Sharma did so in the last game in Guwahati.

