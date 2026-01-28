Shivam Dube Smashes 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand, Becomes 3rd Fastest Indian To Achieve Feat | X

Visakhapatnam, January 28: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed the third fastest half-century by an Indian during the IND Vs NZ 4th T20I in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. During his inning he smashed 6 massive sixes, including two monstrous sixes of over 100-metres.

Shivam Dube came in to bat as Team India was struggling while chasing the target of 216 runs against New Zealand. Shivam Dube brought up his half-century in just 15 balls and the spot of second fastest to Abhishek Sharma as he missed the fourteenth ball to a LBW appeal by the bowler on a Yorker delivery.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek Sharma hit the second fastest fifty by an Indian in the IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I. He missed the first spot to his mentor and coach Yuvraj Singh who achieved the feat during the ICC T20I World Cup 2007 game against England. Yuvraj smashed Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over in the same game when he got to his fifty in just 12 balls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivam Dube was going strong at the moment as India need 72 runs from 33 balls. However, he unfortunately got run out after Harshit Rana hit a straight shot which brushed off the bowler's hand and hit the wicket on the non-striker's end and Shivam Dube was caught out of the crease. He had to take the long walk back to the dug out after the unlucky run out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivam Dube scored 65 runs off just 23 balls with 7 massive sixes and 3 fours at an incredible strike-rate of over 282.

Highest Strike-Rate For India In a T20I innings (50+ runs)

1. Yuvraj Singh - 362.50 (58 off 16) vs Eng Durban 2007

2. Abhishek Sharma - 340.00 (68* off 20) vs NZ Guwahati 2026

3. Shivam Dube - 282.60 (65 off 23) vs NZ Vizag 2026