Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final: Check Out Match Preview & Live Streaming Details

Image: Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev/X

The Australian Open 2026 men’s singles semi-final promises a thrilling contest as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on 30 January at 9:00 AM IST. With a place in the final on the line, both players arrive in Melbourne in strong form, having navigated tough draws to reach the last four of the season’s first Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz has once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most complete players on tour. The Spaniard’s explosive forehand, relentless court coverage and ability to switch seamlessly from defence to attack make him a formidable opponent on hard courts. His improved composure in pressure situations has been evident throughout the tournament, allowing him to close out matches with authority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian...

Standing across the net will be Alexander Zverev, whose powerful serve and rock-solid backhand remain among the most dangerous weapons in men’s tennis. The German has looked sharp in Melbourne, using his height and reach to dominate service games and dictate rallies from the baseline. Zverev’s experience in Grand Slam semi-finals could prove crucial, particularly if the match extends into tight tie-break situations.

The outcome may hinge on a few key factors, including Zverev’s serving efficiency and Alcaraz’s ability to neutralize it on return. Long baseline exchanges are likely to favor Alcaraz, while shorter, aggressive points could tilt the balance towards Zverev. Mental strength during critical moments is expected to play a decisive role in what could be a closely fought encounter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Where to watch Australian Open 2026 live in India

Indian fans can watch the Australian Open 2026 live on television via Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil), Sony Ten 4 (Telugu) and Sony Ten 4 HD. Live streaming of the matches will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website, ensuring comprehensive coverage of this high-stakes semi-final clash.