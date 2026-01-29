Players & Officials Observe Moment Of Silence For Late Ajit Pawar Before Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Match

Image: Mumbai Cricket Association/Ajit Pawar/Instagram

A solemn and respectful moment marked the start of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Delhi, as players, officials, and spectators observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The gesture was a mark of respect for his life, memory, and contributions to the state.

The tribute took place with players from both teams standing silently on the field. Officials and staff joined in the observance, reflecting the cricketing community’s solidarity during a time of mourning. Fans present at the stadium also bowed their heads in respect, acknowledging the impact of Pawar’s work in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar, a prominent political leader, had played a significant role in shaping policies and initiatives in the state. His passing prompted widespread condolences across political and social circles, and cricketing bodies chose to honor him by dedicating this quiet moment to his memory.

The Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy encounter continued after the tribute, but the moment of silence served as a reminder of the human side of sports, where respect and remembrance extend beyond the game. The gesture highlighted cricket’s role in bringing communities together, even in times of grief, and ensured that Pawar’s legacy was acknowledged on a public platform.

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on X, writing, “Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Ajit Pawar tragically passed away on Wednesday morning when the plane he was traveling in crashed while attempting to land near Baramati. Four others on board also lost their lives, according to officials.

Tendulkar’s message highlighted Pawar’s dedication to public service and acknowledged the loss felt by the state. The incident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with condolences pouring in from political leaders, sports personalities, and citizens nationwide.

Pawar’s contributions to both governance and social initiatives made him a respected figure, and his untimely passing marks a significant loss for the people of Maharashtra.